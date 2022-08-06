Clergy bashes opposition for campaigning for 2025 elections instead of dealing with challenges

Secretary General of the Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP William Tembo has taken a swipe at the opposition for jostling for 2025 elections.

Tembo said it was sad that the country was already in a campaign mood ahead of the 2025 elections.

“This is distracting the government from dealing with the problems rocking the country,” said Tembo.

The Secretary General was speaking on Friday during the commemorations of the

18th anniversary of the life of a selfless independence fighter, the Late Wellington Manowa Chirwa at a ceremony that took place at Kande in Nkhata-Bay district.

The country is facing economic challenges which include soaring cost of living which is blamed on the two years of covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters and war in Ukraine, among others.

Speaking at the same function, former State Vice President Khumbo Kachali decried the tendency of sugar coating history of people whose political and social contribution remains immense on Malawi’s history, for the sake of pleasing few selfish individuals.

He said the Late Manowa Chirwa contributed a lot to this country but authorities do not want to appreciate this fact.

Deputy Defence Minister and Malawi Congress Party Second Vice President Harry Mkandawire represented the government and MCP at the function.

Manowa Chirwa died on 04th June 2004.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!