Gangata speaks out on filling station issue, accuses parliament of interference in Judiciary matters

Embattled managing director of Masters Boreholes Drilling Company Alfred Gangata who has attracted public wrath for “snatching” a filling station in Lilongwe on Saturday sounded arrogant and adamant, vowing to continue the fight until the matter is settled.

At a press conference in Lilongwe, Gangata also accused Parliament of interfering with the Judiciary, saying summoning the Judicial Service Commission over his matter is uncalled for.

He said he is surprised with the way the general public has reacted to the Gam Fuels Gas Station sale issue, saying he is further surprised to see Parliament deliberating on a judgement that was delivered by the court which is an independent arm of government.

“John Mussa, a young man from Blantyre was arrested and sentenced to eight years for being found in possession of Chamba, Malawians spoke against the judgement describing it as unfair, did Parliament take up the matter? No, no one brought a Motion in Parliament to request that Mussa be released.” Said Gangata.

According to Gangata, the case went through two competent Courts and Chairman for Gam Investments and Fuels Limited, Gerson Mkweza, admitted taking the keys.

“Mkweza is trying to get public sympathy, he is doing all this but he hasn’t returned the Machine keys, we have tried all means but he is refusing to return the keys. My company drilled a borehole at his farm to write off the k1.5 million debt, I don’t know what he is looking for now” said Gangata.

Last Thursday, Parliament adopted a Motion allowing the Legal affairs committee of Parliament to inquire into the sale of Gam Fuels gas station in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, legal expert, professor Garton Kamchedzera has accused the judicial service commission of being dysfunctional, leading to increased displeasure from citizenry on the operations of judiciary. Kamchedzera has made the accusation after members of parliament expressed concern over the manner in which Justice Ken Manda delivered his judgement on the Gangata filling station issue. Kamchedzera said the suspected anomaly needed to be detected by the judicial service commission not parliament, hence describing the commission as dysfunctional. Meanwhile, Kamchedzera has said there is nothing wrong for members of parliament to deliberate on the court judgement as the legislators are empowered to deliberate on matters of national interest that also involve the judiciary.

