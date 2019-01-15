Clergy preaches  unity of purpose on Chilembwe’s Day 

Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) president, Reverend Wilson Mitambo has emphasized the need for unity of purpose among Malawians so that the nation could scale to a new direction of prosperity.

Mitambo made the remarks on Tuesday during the memorial service in remembrance of the fallen hero, Reverend John Chilembwe at Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu.

He observed that gone were the days when people regardless of political, tribal or religious affiliations castigated and pulled down each other, arguing that time had come when people from all aspects of life coexisted with unity and harmony as pillars for developing the country.

“Let us take a new direction that will involve all of us in working together regardless of differences in political and religious backgrounds to support developmental agenda for the betterment of this nation,” he said.

The cleric also commended President Mutharika for spearheading different development initiatives in various places in the country including Chiradzulu, citing the construction of the magnificent Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College and a tarmac road to PIM.

“The tarmac road has greatly eased movement of goods and services to different places within and outside Chiradzulu and the district is now at the verge of becoming industrious as envisioned by Chilembwe himself,” he said.

In his remarks, President Peter Mutharika reiterated that government would continue implementing different development projects that are in line with the aspiration of Reverend John Chilembe to fully transform the lives of people in Chiradzulu and the nation at large from abject poverty to prosperity.

“Apart from infrastructural developments, my government has also increased access to piped water in hard to reach areas to ensure that communities have access to clean and potable water, among others,” Mutharika emphasised.

This year’s John Chilembwe Day was commemorated under the theme: ‘United we stand’.

