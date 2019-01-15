Mutharika asks Malawians to be industrious: ‘Chilembwe was visionary leader’

President Peter Mutharika has advised people in the country to be industrious as he led centenary commemoration of freedom fighter the Reverend John Chilembwe in Chiradzulu.

Mutharika said citizens should embrace the Malawi’s principal Martyr for his spirit of hard work.

Speaking on Tuesday at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu during Chilembwes memorial service, Mutharika said government has undertaken different infrastructural developments such as the construction of the Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College to impart skills to the youth to groom them into productive citizens.

“John Chilembwe was a man of integrity and a hard worker. My government is embracing these core principles because I would like people to be industrious so that they can transform from poverty to prosperity,” Mutharika said.

He added: “Chilembwe wanted his people to be driven bu hardwork. That is why Whilembwe called his Church an Industrial Mission.He wanted his people to be industrious. He wanted us to be industrious.”

Mutharika, therefore, called on Malawians to continue living in peace and harmony to promote developmental projects being implemented in different areas across the country.

PIM President, Reverend Wilson Mitambo asked people in the country to stop fighting and concentrate on praying and uplifting each others lives.

“Gone are the days when people fought and I urge you political leaders to stop pulling each other down, instead I would like to encourage you to support one another,” he said.

Mitambo, therefore, asked the country’s leadership to support PIM in upgrading historical structures within the institution to suit the present environment.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha who represented friends of John Chilembwe applauded the cordial relationship that exists between government and churches in transforming the nation.

Mutharika led a selected contingent of people to lay wreaths on tombstones of martyrs who were part of Chilembwe’s uprising.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, who is also Minister of Health, was among dignitaries that laid wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes.

Atupele was actually the second on the protocol list to lay the wreath before any minister.

Former Malawi democratic president Malawi Bakili Muluzi set aside January 15 as a public holiday in honour of Chilembwe who is regarded as a symbol of courage as he waged war with the British without sophisticated weapons.

Born in 1871, Chilembwe was killed in 1915. He was buried at an unknown place in Esperanza Estate in Mulanje.

