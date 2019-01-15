4 killed in road accident on way to Chilembwe Day ceremony

Four people have died in a road accident in Phalombe while 8 others have sustained serious injuries.

According to the state broadcaster, MBC, the people were travelling to Chiradzulu to attend the commemoration ceremony of John Chilembwe which was graced by Mutharika.

In his speech at PIM, Mutharika condoled the bereaved families and asked for proper care of the injured.

On his way from the commemoration ceremony, Mutharika branched into into the Nguluzi road and visited the accident scene at Chisombezi near Catholic University to visit the scene of the accident.

Nyasa Times understand several accidents have happened on this spot in recent past where lives have been lost.

