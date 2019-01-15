4 killed in road accident on way to Chilembwe Day ceremony

January 15, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Four people have died in a road accident in Phalombe while 8 others have sustained serious injuries.

President Mutharika visited the scene of the accident

According to the state broadcaster, MBC, the people were travelling to Chiradzulu to attend the commemoration ceremony of John Chilembwe which was graced by Mutharika.

In his speech at PIM, Mutharika condoled the bereaved families and  asked for proper care of the injured.

On his way from the commemoration ceremony, Mutharika  branched into into the Nguluzi road and visited the accident scene at Chisombezi near Catholic University to visit the scene of the accident.

Nyasa Times understand several accidents have happened on this spot in recent past where lives have been lost.

Mbwengu
Guest
Mbwengu

Kufera zaeni shuwa ati morale zaziii kuzunzisa ana ndiabale chonde abale siyani kududuluka ndiizi zandale kalikonse mwakwera lorry nanji za dpp zambiri cof zilibe chifukwa zikungoyendera number plate ya ana adad

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dulli
Guest
Dulli

Ti mbuli ta Arafat Hamdani – very insensitive. Imagine you were among the bereaved.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

DPP can do better than to move cadets around in these open lorries as if they are cattle. To make it worse none of these vehicles are insured or have COF as all they need to move on the road is a number plate saying apm 2019 boma or similar DPP slogans.

Stop ferrying people around, there ought to be some supporters at the destination already if you have some popularity.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Patrick Mbewe
Guest
Patrick Mbewe

It’s Nguludi Road on chisombezi River. Komatu asakhale akupanga zizimba, chisombezi ndi mtsinje walhwathu Kwa goliati. Za magazitu izi

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

