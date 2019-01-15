Gangata gives up on Babatunde’s transfer wrangle

Masters Security FC owner, Alfred Gangata, has confirmed that he has finally thrown in the towel on claims of ownership for the Nigerian striker Babatunde Adeboye who recently signed a three-year contract with Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The player signed for the Lali Lubani outfit as a free agent following the expiry of his season-long contract at Masters but Gangata claimed Babatunde was still attached to the club and warned that he will not let him go and play for any domestic club.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Gangata said: “This is a useless matter and a waste of time”.

He added that if he is to pursue with the matter: “Babatunde would end up not playing in the new season”.

“But, anyway, I have kind of given up. Let things be the way they are” said Gangata.

Gangata contradicted with his General Secretary Zacharia Nyirenda who revealed to Nyasa Times that Babatunde’s contract expired in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Babatunde is in the Capital City Lilongwe and will return to Blantyre once the Nomads start pre-season preparations.

