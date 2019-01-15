Gangata gives up on Babatunde’s transfer wrangle

Masters Security FC owner, Alfred Gangata, has confirmed that he has finally thrown in the towel on claims of ownership for the Nigerian striker Babatunde Adeboye who recently signed a three-year contract with Blantyre giants Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.
The player signed for the Lali Lubani outfit as a free agent following the expiry of his season-long contract at Masters but Gangata claimed Babatunde was still attached to the club and warned that he will not let him go and play for any domestic club.
But in a dramatic turn of events, Gangata said: “This is a useless matter and a waste of time”.
He added that if he is to pursue with the matter: “Babatunde would end up not playing in the new season”.
“But, anyway, I have kind of given up. Let things be the way they are” said Gangata.
Gangata contradicted with his General Secretary Zacharia Nyirenda who revealed to Nyasa Times that Babatunde’s contract expired in December 2018.
Meanwhile, Babatunde is in the Capital City Lilongwe and will return to Blantyre once the Nomads start pre-season preparations.
Gangata you are a big man . You love Malawi as your country. You contribute to the nation. A local Malawian owning a team and sponsoring it to CAF is not a joke. The first team to buy a new bus coach for his team osati chiphapha. The first malawian young man to support his players . Gangata you are a real gentleman. Si ena a matama ali Bt kukonda kujambulitsa mu news ndi mutu wa ngati njerwa uja . Kuba basi . Ndikunena iweyo . MRA check their books . Looting Malawi and hiding behind football. May God bless… Read more »