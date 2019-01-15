Mwanawamzako awards helping to keep children in school – Malewezi

Director of MwanaWaMzako Awards, Felicity Malewez.i says the programme is helping less privileged students to complete their education and delaying the age girls could enter into marriage.

Mwanawamzako awards is a project hatched by Father Hermes Paononga who, in 2003 noted with concern that a lot of young orphans around Likuni Parish in Lilongwe District could not access secondary school education because they could not afford school fees.

Speaking during this year’s awards ceremony which took place at Likuni Parish, Malewezi said I was pleasing to see that every year for the past fifteen years, the programme has been keeping 50 vulnerable girls and boys in school and engaged in empowering activities that are of benefit to them and their communities.

Felicity Malewezi, who is wife to first Vice President of the Republic in the multi party dispensation, said the programme is also helping to turn girls into future educated mothers.

She said: “This year the awards are very unique because the organization is giving three types of awards. The sponsors award, Mwanawamzako award and the director award. It is pleasing to see that girls, instead of getting married at the age of 14 or 15, the programme has delayed the age of marriage by four or more years.

“In addition to this, having a secondary school education is helping turn the girls into future educated mothers who will value education for their children.”

Guest of honour during the event Dr Agnes Chimbiri hailed the impact the project is having in the life of students with some acquiring skills fromtechnical colleges such as Don Bosco where one graduate has already been employed as a tutor.

“This programme is doing wonders and the fact that more students are now able to get skills training then it means that their future is going to be bright. I believe that we are heading in the right direction because we have recruited more staff a thing which has led to timely delivery of reports,” she added.

Chimbiri also disclosed that a new sponsor has been found and will take care for the needs of five students bringing to 55 the number the programme will be supporting.

Among the students who were rewarded in the sponsors award included Martha Majamanda and Auswald Lingson both were studying at Don Bosco Technical College.

Majamanda was given a Singer electric sawing machine to enable her start her own business of design and tailoring.

Ausward Lingson who was doing building and construction got a builders tool kit.

Other students from Don Bosco who were also rewarded included Sara Kachimera, Victoria Nthara, Frank Mkwezalamba and Ethel Willy. They all were given a blanket.

In the secondary school programme, Ulemu Mkaka, John Stefano, Neria Banda and Grace Mayenje each got a matching tie and shirt for passing MSCE.

The board of Directors award went to Ulemu Mkaka and he got K10,000 as a reward for passing MSCE with 14 points.

