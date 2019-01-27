Clergy urge citizens to reject political leaders who promote violence

The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) and Malawi Council of Churches (MCC) have added their voices to condemn the spate of political violence in the country.

At a news conference in Lilongwe , the local church bodies warned authorities against letting the country degenerate into a state of lawlessness.

They observe that the rising cases of political violence are a threat to democracy.

The organisations were represented by MCC general secretary Gilford Matonga, EAM general secretary Francis Mkandawire and ECM secretary general Henry Saindi.

Said Saindi: “We have noted with dismay that despite reports of political violence in several districts, leaders of key political parties allegedly involved in these barbaric acts have either been silent or not acted swiftly to address the situation.

“As we move towards elections, such procrastination to curb political violence can be a catalyst for anarchy in the country.”

He urged citizens to reject political leaders who condone or promote violence by their party members.

“A nation cannot be built nor progress on hatred and intolerance. Such practice breeds resentment, tensions and conflicts. If not quickly addressed and controlled can lead to serious civil unrest and social disorder,” Matonga added.

Ploce spokesperson James Kadadzera is on record to have claimed they have started arresting people in connection with the political violence justice and that accused persons would be brought to justice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :