Politicians agree to end political violence

Politicians from both the ruling and the opposition parties in Mangochi have agreed to end the escalating political violence which is a deterrent to a free, fair and credible 2019 highly contentious elections.

Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) organized the one day highly successful political indaba in the lake shore violence hot spot district after reports of violent attacks on political opponents.

“We have had a very successful meeting. This should be the end of violence here in Mangochi and other surrounding districts,” said Tenthani.

Even political party representatives were upbeat the meeting had yield the desired the much desired results.

“They came here, discussed and debated the issues and came up with resolutions. They would no longer back political parties which sponsor and back political violence,” he said.

Representatives of United Democratic Front (UDF) Ken Ndanga and other post multiparty democracy parties said the political violence is not what they fought for against the one party rule.

Khwauli Msiska said if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were perpetrating political violence, then it was a few selfish individuals who did so without the blessing of the party.

The meeting then agreed to name and shame perpetrators of political violence in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :