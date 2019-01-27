Legal expert downplays Paramount Kyungu’s supremacy claim over Chitipa

A renowned legal expert, Justin Kusamba Dzonzi, has concurred with a High Court ruling that Paramount Chief Kyungu has no authority to poke his nose in the business of the Traditional Authority (TA) Mwaulambia chieftaincy.

High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire nullified Godwin Officer Nyondo as TA Mwaulambia, saying he was appointed without following the right procedures.

Apparently, Kyungu and Senior Chief Kameme—cousin to Kyungu—had favored the appointment of Officer, and not Watson Nyondo, who was also an eligible candidate.

Instead, Mkandawire had ordered that the two families of the Nyondos, who are the Mwaulambias, sit down within 30 days to elect a new chief.

But Kyungu took to the media last week saying that Judge Mkandawire has “no right” to interfere with his chieftaincy.

At a chief’s council meeting in Karonga where chiefs from both districts attended, Kameme insisted that Kyungu was superior for both districts combined.

At the meeting where the media was also invited, the chiefs’ council said it would seek the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs legal opinion on the matter.

But Dzonzi, who has served the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and is executive director of Justice Link, said Kyungu’s authority was within Karonga.

“According to the Chiefs Act (3), no chief’s jurisdiction extends to another district,” said Dzonzi.

And registrar of the High Court, Agnes Patemba, corroborated with Dzonzi on Kyungu’s supremacy being for Karonga only

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :