CNBC touts Bushiri’s Crossover services: ‘ A  big boost to South Africa tourism’

With just three weeks to this years’ Crossover Night at FNB Stadium, continental leader in business news reporting CNBC Africa says Prophet Shepherd Bushiri must be celebrated for being an enabler of religious tourism in South Africa.

CNBC Africa is recognized global leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage and business information.

In its article—titled ‘Prophet Bushiri’s crossover services a boost for local tourism’, written by TUT university lecture Unathi Sonwabile Henama—CNBC says Bushiri’s crossover services attracts tens of thousands of people, as such, impacting on tourism in Gauteng Province.

They note that Gauteng Province is not a traditional holiday destination, as the province experiences the greater out-migration as people, who travel to the sea and the rural hinterlands along the century-old migrant labour system.

“This crossover service by occurring in Soweto ensured that it disperses financial expenditure to the township tourism economy, ensuring that the residents of Soweto become the leading beneficiaries of the event.

“The five different sectors of the tourism economy which includes: accommodation, food and beverage services, recreation and entertainment, transportation and travel services have benefitted from the crossover service,” writes Henama.

He adds that by a sheer number of attendees, it means the crossover services are a perfect selling and marketing platform, especially for the financial services sector and for the tourism products in Gauteng.

With the shrinking of the mining sector in South Africa, tourism is currently being touted the ‘new gold’ and it has the potential to diversify the economy of the entire region.

True to that, tourism continues to become the economic messiah for the economy.

For instance, in 2016, South Africa received a 13 percent year-on-year growth in international tourism arrivals. This occurs when the country won’t even get 1 percent economic growth. Religious tourism is a form of special interest tourism that has huge potential for destination South Africa.

“Transforming the tourism economy remains a dream deferred, and religious tourism has the potential to bring the realization of that dream much closer.

“Prophet Bushiri has been an enabler of religious tourism and must, therefore, be celebrated for benefiting South Africa’s tourism economy,” recommends Henama.

