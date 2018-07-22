Coach Nyambose says Karonga Utd win against Masters ‘start of good things to come’

Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose has hailed his side’s tactical discipline and spirit shown in overcoming stubborn Masters Security FC 1-0 in a TNM Super League encounter played at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday.

The Crocodiles of Karonga who were on a six match winless streak scored the lone goal in the 89th minute through Sheriff Shamama’s stunning right foot thunderbolt outside the penalty area after his own free kick was deflected back to him.

Despite an unusual low turnout at the stadium the home side showed no nerves on the big stage as they battled hard in breaking down a well-oiled inform Masters Security outfit where clear goal scoring chances where hard to come by till a moment of magic by Shamama.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose, expressed delight in his side’s fighting spirit in going for the three points.

“Our objective before the match was to end the first round in the league with a win and we have achieved that and we deserved it with our attitude and fighting spirit that we showed in going all out for the victory late into the match,” he said.

He added, the victory has given them more confidence heading into the second round considering that clubs below them have picked up form and are breathing on their neck .

“But to see my players doing this and coping under pressure and have the humility to fight for every ball and go for the late win when others would of settled for a share of the spoils was the most pleasing thing as a coach,” Nyambose said.

However , Masters Security coach Abasi Makawa, has lamented his side’s poor finishing for costing them the points.

“We had the better chances and if we took one of them the game would have ended differently but this is football if you don’t take your opportunities you will be punished and we were,” said a frustrated Makawa.

Despite the win Karonga United stay in 12th position on the table but up to 16 points from 15 matches, 2 points only adrift from 7th place Masters Security.

