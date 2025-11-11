Coca-Cola Raises Prices Again — Consumers Brace for Costlier Refreshment

In yet another blow to the already strained wallets of Malawians, Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi Limited has announced fresh price hikes on several of its popular products, effective 11th November 2025.

In a circular to distributors dated 10th November 2025, the beverage giant confirmed that prices for major Coca-Cola products—including soft drinks and bottled water—have been adjusted upwards, citing unspecified cost pressures.

According to the new price structure, a case of Coca-Cola 300ml RGB will now sell at K16,800, up from K15,300, while the 300ml PET version will retail at K12,100 per case, an increase from K11,150. The larger 2-litre PET bottles have jumped to K29,700 per case, with a recommended retail price (RRP) of K5,500.

Even Quench Water (500ml) has not been spared, moving up to K6,650 per case, while Sobo Squash (2 litres) now commands a steep K54,000 per case, with an RRP of K10,000.

However, Coca-Cola said prices for Cherry Plum, Coco Pina, and Ginger remain unchanged.

The company has directed that the new prices apply to all invoices from 11th November 2025, regardless of when the orders were placed—an announcement likely to anger retailers already grappling with reduced consumer spending and soaring operating costs.

The communication, signed by Commercial Director Collins Mussa, did not specify reasons for the hike, but analysts say the move reflects the ripple effects of Malawi’s persistent kwacha depreciation, fuel price volatility, and high import costs—all of which continue to push up production and distribution expenses.

Consumers, however, are not amused. Many are taking to social media to accuse multinational beverage firms of profiteering in tough times, noting that soft drink prices have risen several times in the past year while incomes remain stagnant.

With inflation biting and essentials already out of reach for many, the price of a simple Coke may soon symbolize more than thirst—it could become a measure of just how hard survival in Malawi has become.

