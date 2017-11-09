Cockpit to host Malawi UMP Awards, pre and after parties

Up-market luxury club, The Cockpit Lounge located at Golden Peacock Hotel complex in Lilongwe will this weekend host Urban Music People (UMP) Awards pre-party which will feature live performances of selected urban artists and DJs.

UMP Awards pre-party is set for the night of Saturday 11th November 2017, one week before the actual awards gala set for Saturday evening 18th November at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“The pre-party charges are at K3 000 per head. We have excited stuff for the night including raffle draws, celebrity meet & greet, photo-shoots, freebies among others,” Thoko Kadewere UMP Publicist explained.

Urban artists Janta, Kell Kay, Dan Lu, Skappa Dj and Cockpit in house DJs are expected to entertain patrons to the party. The party will run from 7pm till late.

Kadewere added: “There will another party, UMP Awards after-party soon after the awards gala, and will start at 11:30pm till late. The charges are K4000 per head.”

Patrons to the after-party will have a chance to meet and mingle with the awards’ main headliner South African rapper, Emtee, and award winners and nominees. To perform on the night are Fredokiss, Blasto and DJ Nathan Tunes and Skappa Dj.

UMP Awards will for the first time be held as a standalone event from the UMP Festival which will be held on 19th November at Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre.

UMP Festival is a celebration of Malawi’s urban music, lifestyle and culture. The UMP Awards is a ceremony that recognizes Malawi’s exceptional urban music talent. This year, UMP Awards and Festival has partnered Casino Marina and Umodzi Park among other companies.

