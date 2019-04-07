Cockpit set to relaunch this month under new management

Lilongwe’s uptown club, Cockpit Lounge, is set to relaunch this monthend under new management after it has been sold.

Cockpit, which for the past three years has been a hub for a special class of revellers and entertainment, was closed from March 15 to April 25 to allow for refurbishment.

According to Martin Nkasala, one of the club’s old managers, Cockpic Lounge whichi is, situated within the premises of Golden Peacock Hotel, will have the new management running the club using the same name.

The new management’s spokesperson Farai Mombera confirmed about the changes stating that the club was bought by Dennis Mombera.

“Cockpit has a new board of directors and management who are responsible to guide and drive the establishment towards achieving objectives and the new vision,” she said.

Opened in December 2015, Cockpit Lounge is home to some of the celebrated Malawian DJs including VJ Ice, DJ Reubie, DJ Nathan Tunes, DJ Flame and DJ Spin.

