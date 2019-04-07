Middlemen sing Central Poultry Ltd praises

Central Poultry Limited a giant in poultry business is not only providing jobs to hundreds of Malawians but has also changed lives of middlemen who sale live chickens on behalf of the company.

The company which is situated in a huge estate near Area 36 popularly known as Dudu is now employing hundreds of Malawians.

But apart from providing employment the company is also assisting middlemen who have now turned into millionaires.

The middlemen about 25 in number have seen their lives changing from poverty to riches.

If you see them you might think they are graduates but they are not with some not even reaching form two.

Nyasa Times had a chat with two of them David Chitegheghe and Obvious Nkumba and they were full of praises to Dudu.

Nkumba now owns four houses, has four cars and is planning to open a shop.

He explains that on a daily basis management of Central Poultry allocate between 15,000 to 20,000 live chickens which they sell on behalf of the company.

“When we started in 2005, business was slow but now it has grown and we have customers from as far as Mzuzu. This arrangement has also helped customers who normally come to Dudu Estate in that they do not take time queuing for chickens because they already know which agent to get their chickens from,” he says.

On his part Chitegheghe says the advantage of selling live chickens on behalf of Central Poultry is that when customers do not have money they are able to get the chickens on credit basis.

“We guarantee loans on behalf of our customers and the company trusts us a lot having worked for them for over eighteen years. What is needed in business is trust and we are highly indebted to Central Poultry for allowing us to be their middlemen,” says Chitegheghe.

In future Nkumba says he wants to have his own outlets in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu where he will be selling various chicken products.

