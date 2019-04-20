Collapse of church wall during overnight Easter prayers cause 22 wounded

A church had to cut short its Easter overnight prayers after a church wall crashed worshippers, injuring 22 in Chitipa.

Both the police and church officials have confirmed that the African International Church wall collapsed on Friday night in Chitipa after heavy rains in an area called Zambwe.

“The worshippers were initially praying outside the church because the building was too small for the large number of the worshippers but decided to get inside the church building after the rains started. Unfortunately, the church wall collapsed,” said Dan Msukwa of the church.

He said the 22 were seriously injured and are admitted to Chitipa district hospital whilst others have escaped with minor injuries.

Some of the critically injured are children and women.

This comes barely days after over 30 people were crashed to death after a church wall collapsed due to heavy rains in South Africa.

