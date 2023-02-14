College of Medicine denies DPP permission to hold fundraising dinner

The Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) has postponed its fundraising dinner in Blantyre after College of Medicine denied the main opposition permission to hold the dinner at its campus.

The fundraising dinner was scheduled to take place on February 18, 2023.

DPP Spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba says in a statement the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has stopped the Malawi College of Medicine from hosting the event hence the postponement.

The statement further says a new date and venue for the event will be communicated in due course

The DPP used to use tax payer money for its partisan party politics through forcing government ministries and departments to donate to such fundraising activities.

Government departments such as National Intelligence Services, National AIDs Commission and councils were forced to donate to the party or former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’ Beautify Malawi charity organisation.

