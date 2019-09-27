College of Medicine lecturer demands inquiry on police teargassing at hospital

A senior lecturer with the College of Medicine has requested the acting Inspector General of Police to institute an inquiry on how and why law enforcers threw teargas canisters at the referral hospital, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Wednesday in Blantyre.

In a letter, Professor Adamson Muula said such action by the police should never happen again.

“While of course we have to be aware of the potential for witnesses and social media to conflate and mislead when things like these happen, reasonable credible footage has been shared where patients, guardians and hospital staff are seen scampering for cover as teargas smoke engulfs some sections of QECH,” reads the letter to under fire acting IG Duncan Mwapasa in part.

Muula said he would opted not to comment on the issue as a public servant and because others have already done so but said such silence goes against the Hippocratic Oath which he made, saying the oath compels him to respect the sanctity of human life and especially those of vulnerable patients.

“The members of the police who fired teargas into QECH compounds may not appreciate the full extent of their actions. But I believe you do. I therefore find it not only sad but reprehensive that, for whatever gain, adults could be playing with teargas canisters within hospital compounds,” says Muula.

Police have come under criticism for firing the teargas at the hospital in order to smoke out Human Rights Defenders Coalition protesters out of the Highway to pave way for the unauthorized Democratic Progressive Party cadres parade.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :