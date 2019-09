Peace names Malawi Queens squad: Mwawi included for Africa Netball Championship

Newly appointed Malawi Queens head coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua has named a strong 24 member provisional squad ahead of the Africa Netball Championship set for October 18-23 to be hosted by South Africa.

In her squad, Chawinga has included three professionals namely Mwai Kumwenda who plays for Mebourne Vixens in Australia, Joyce Mvula and Lauren Ngwira who both play for Manchester Thunder in England.

Kumwenda’s return will be a big boost to the queens as she was not part of the squad that participated at this year’s Netball World Cup in England in July due to an injury.

The Queens finished on position six at the tournament.

The squad comprises of seven shooters, ten defenders, and seven attackers totaling to 24 players.

Below is the full list of selected players:

SHOOTERS

1. Mwai Kumwenda (Melbourne Vixens)

2. Joyce Mvula (Manchester Thunder)

3. Sindi Simtowe Msowoya (First Choice Tigresses)

4. Jane Chimaliro (Civonets)

5. Jessica Mazengera Sanudi (Kukoma Diamonds)

6. Alinafe Kamwala(Kukoma Diamonds)

7. Mary Banya (Blue Eagles Sisters)

DEFENDERS

8. Lauren Ngwira (Manchester Thunder)

9. Towera Vinkhumbo Nyirenda (Diamonds)

10. Grace Mwafulirwa Mhango (Tigresses)

11. Carol Mtukule Ngwira (Kukoma Diamonds)

12. Madalitso Mkandawire (Blue Eagles Sisters)

13. Martha Dambo (Tropical Queens)

14. Colleta Mwalilino (Civonets)

15. Joanna Kachilika (C) (Tropical Queens)

16. Beauty Basiyao (First Choice Tigresses)

17. Brenda Luwanda (Civonets)

ATTACKERS

18. Beatrice Mpinganjira (First Choice Tigresses)

19. Shira Dimba (Kukoma Diamonds)

20. Bridget Kumwenda Chalira (Diamonds)

21. Takondwa Lwazi Mtonga (Blue Eagles Sisters)

22. Maggie Sikwese (Blue Eagles Sisters)

23. Rose Mkanda (Civonets)

24. Thandie Galeta Saenda (Tropical Queens)

