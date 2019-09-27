Protester family engages private expert for postmortem

The family of a protester who has died whilst on remand at Mzuzu prison after allegedly been beaten up by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers say they have engaged a private expert to do the postmortem.

A 39-year old Justin Phiri died at Mzuzu prison a few days ago where she was remanded with 18 other protesters beaten up and arrested in Karonga over botched anti-Jane Ansah protests.

A family member said the postmortem cannot be carried out because all the experts at Mzuzu central hospital are attending a meeting in Mangochi.

“We are told the meeting ends on Sunday and we feel it is not good that we should be keeping the body all this time. This is why we have engaged the private expert from Blantyre,” said the family member.

She said contributions for the payment of the postmortem are most welcome.

MDF soldiers severely beat up the protesters after they were caught stoning the soldiers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :