Malawi unrelenting protests, chaos in Kasungu and Rumphi

Motorists and travellers going to Kasungu and Rumphi are warned to take extra cautions as protests, on different issues, have hit the two districts.

In Kasungu, bicycle taxi cyclists popularly known as Kabaza are in running battles with the police following the law enforcers decision to force them pay fees for the taxi service.

The bicycle taxi operators have seriously injured a police officer and in retaliation, the police have fired teargas to disperse the protesters.

One of the teargas canisters however fell just near the Kasungu district hospital just close to a TB ward.

In Rumphi, protesters have destroyed houses for police and teachers in anti-quota system demonstrations.

The violence broke out after one protester was arrested by police after he was spotted pelting stones at a shop.

Anti-quota protests coordinator Kelvin Sato has confirmed the destruction of the houses for teachers and police as well as some shops.

Police fired teargas to disperse the violent protesters who were demanding the release of the arrested demonstrator.

