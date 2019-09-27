MCP hits back at Mutharika over UNGA statement: Violence dents Malawi image

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has hit back at President Peter Mutharika for telling the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that the main opposition is the major political trouble maker in the country.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the remarks by Mutharika that the MCP is bringing confusion after losing the elections shows that the President is out of touch with reality on the ground.

“President Mutharika is not aware of what is happening in the country. He has chosen a wrong stage to present his problems,” said Munthali.

Munthali said the issue of presidential election result challenge is in the Constitutional Court and Mutharika as the first respondent in the matter was not supposed to comment on it, saying this was prejudice.

In his address to the 74th UNGA, President Mutharika told the world stage that he won his second and final constitutional five-year term of office through a process that was duly audited by UN-affiliated network.

Said Mutharika: “This election was unanimously declared free, fair and credible by the European Union, the African Union, Sadc [Southern Africa Development Community] and the Commonwealth observer missions.

“But the opposition led by Malawi Congress Party decided not to accept this very credible election. This is the party that ruled Malawi under dictatorship for [31] years.”

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima are seeking nullification of the presidential election results in the Constitutional Court citing alleged irregularities.

Mutharika, a professor of international law, said the opposition went to court but ignored the court process and alleged that they waged a vicious campaign of violence in the disguise of demonstrations..

He said the violence betrayed a desire for ethnic cleansing, a desire for civil war, an attempt to demolish the economy and make Malawi an ungovernable state of lawlessness.

