Cleric condemns corruption in Ministry of Land, govt departments

A Lilongwe-based cleric, Pastor Esau Banda has condemned the practice and culture of corruption, saying it has overwhelmed the nation as Malawians are being denied services.

Pastor Banda said he was concerned with reports about malfeasance in some of our public institutions, citing Ministry of Lands as one of the place hub high level of graft.

In his sermon aired on Times Radio this week, Pastor Banda of Pentecost International Christian Centre (Picc) denounced corruption, saying it is hurting the nation.

“If you go to the Ministry of Land to apply for land, you will wait for 20 years before they assist you [if you don’t offer bribes],” said Banda.

“What type of nation are we? We have to change. We have to be serious about developing this nation to the greater heights,” he said.

“It’s almost a miracle if you went to government ministry or department that you are looking for service and they will assist you promptly; it’s not for free,” pointed out the spiritual leader.

“Land is there but for you to be given land, it’s a miracle. You must have a night of praise to thank God that a miracle has happened.”

He continued: “We need to conquer corruption and bribery.”

Pastor Banda ministers at Picc headquarters in Lilongwe situated along Kaunda Road, opposite Area 49 town houses.

