Blantyre district health office intensifies ebola awareness

Officials from Blantyre district health office have embarked on an awareness campaign for ebola disease with reports that the deadly disease has hit neighbouring Tanzania.

The district health office team is visiting some townships to bring awareness to residents on how fast to detect the disease.

Chrissie Banda, Blantyre district health office promotion officer led a team from her office to Chiwembe where they told the residents how to detect the disease and what should be done.

“So far, there is no threat of ebola in Malawi but precautions need to be taken always especially with reports of the disease in Tanzania,” said Banda.

She said the campaign targets families as well as people in congested places like markets.

