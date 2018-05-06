College reopens after riots over sexual favors to lecture for higher grades

May 6, 2018
Authorities in Kasungu are reopening Mwimba College of Agriculture after a two week forced closure following students riots to force management fire a grades for sex lecture.
Students Union president Emmanuel Nundwe confirmed the college had told the students to be on campus Sunday for classes on Monday.
“They have not told us whether the lecturer has been fired or not, we will see on Monday,” he said.
He however said a team of experts visited the college on a fact finding mission.
The college  principal Chanache confirmed classes starts on Monday but refused to give details on the lecturer who was demanding sex from female students in exchange for good grades.
