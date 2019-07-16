Comedian Tannah ‘Mr. Broken English’ announces new television episodes

After almost six months of silence from the outspoken comedian tannah popularly known as Mr Broken English, has finally come out to announce that he is soon releasing comedy episodes that will start showing on various local television stations and is expected to start airing in a space of three weeks.

Mr. Broken English said his silence came as he was doing a lot behind the scenes as regards to him wanting to offer his fans the best comedy.

“I was researching on a few things about comedy, like how my comedy can match many other international comedians because my vision is to take my comedy to the international audience,” he said.

However, the comedian born Sydney Tannah Harawa, highlighted his vision to uplift his comedy.

“Mostly we see many event organizers inviting international comedians as main acts to entertain, while us local comedians we play the assisting role. So my vision is to see myself headline events locally and internationally this is a journey I have started,” he added.

The new television episodes are expected to air within the coming 3 weeks at dates to be officially communicated.

“I have already approached Zodiak, Mibawa, Rainbow Television and they have agreed, what remains is setting the date to air the first episode’ he further added.

