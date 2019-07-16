K500m needed for torched Karonga district council offices—DC

Karonga district commissioner (DC) Emmanuel Bulukutu says Karonga District Council will need about K500 million to rehabilitate its offices and purchase new office equipment following damage caused by fire during demonstrations.

The DC, who is now operating from Karonga District Fisheries office, told journalists in Karonga that many public servants have been heavily affected by the incident, saying some have no offices to operate from.

“We have lost almost everything. All our office equipment got damaged completely while some equipment such as computers and motorcycles were stolen by the alleged demonstrators,” he said.

He urged well-wishers to assist the council with office equipment.

Karonga Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Network have distanced themselves from the demonstrations, saying people were at liberty to support the demonstrations.

The network’s interim secretary Christobel Munthali said in a separate interview that they entirely supported the idea of conducting peaceful demonstrations to let people express their feelings, but condemned the violent acts.

The demonstrations, organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) were meant to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed election.

