Comesa to construct a multi-billion kwacha cross-border market in Mchinji

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretariat, and the Government of Malawi, have signed an agreement to construct a multi billion kwacha cross-border market in Mchinji district.

Speaking after signing the 900,000 Euros agreement on behalf of the Malawi government held in Lusaka, Zambia, minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Gwengwe said the project will boost formal small-scale cross-border trade flows between Malawi and Zambia.

COMESA Secretary General, Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe said the grant which is about 2 billion Malawi Kwacha, will provide an opportunity for Malawi to maximize the benefits of small-scale cross border trade with Zambia and other members of COMESA.

President for the Cross-Border Traders Association of Malawi (CBTAM) Steven Yohane described the agreement as timely, adding that it will increase the connection between traders and customers and lead to reduced losses.

Among other things, the modern traders’ market will have a market shelter to accommodate over 100 traders, breastfeeding shelter, warehouse, shops with 106 rooms, an office block and public ablution block for the market.

