Commonwealth  judges add voice of concern over Mutharika’s attack on Malawi Judiciary

June 10, 2020

Commonwealth lawyers, judges and magistrates have added their voice to the chorus of concern that President Peter Mutharika continues to criticise the Judiciary following the nullification of the May 21 2019 presidential election results.

President Mutharika: Exercising his freedom to express his view

A statement jointly issued by the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA), Commonwealth Legal Education Association (Clea), Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) and the Rechters voor Rechters (Judges for Judges), state that the country’s democracy will be degraded if court judgements are faulted, particularly by people in high positions like the President.

Reads the statement in part: “The courts are the guardians of justice, the cornerstone of a democratic system based on the rule of law.

“Democracy will be gravely undermined if judgements of the courts are not respected and if there are uncorroborated and unfounded accusations against the Judiciary.”

The associations further state that a democratic State like Malawi based on the rule of law cannot exist or function if government and other State authorities ignore their constitutional obligations and fail to adhere to court orders, adding Mutharika’s sentiments constitute an improper attack on the Judiciary’s independence.

President Mutharika, an international law professor, has on numerous occasions criticised the five-judge panel of the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court and the seven judges of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal for allegedly “robbing him of what he calls credible win  in the annulled election.

He has argued that the court-ordered fresh presidential election within 150 days from February 3 is not the will of the people.

Presidential  spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani defended the President, arguing that he was not attacking the judges but exercising his freedom to express his opinion on the court’s performance and that  he is perfectly entitled to that.

Lego
Guest
Lego

In fact APM and MEC people were supposed to be jailed,they are even lucky.

2 hours ago
Ansah
Guest
Ansah

Where is the Malawi Army to arrest this useless peter mutharika! he wasted 40yrs in the U S A just to come and destroy malawi.I do hope he dies like President nkuruzinza .

2 hours ago
Sikelo Gonani
Guest
Sikelo Gonani

I don’t think anyone is entitled to accuse the court for carrying out justice.. After 23rd June, this guy will have to be thrown out of the state house, and never be allowed to show his face there again. He is an alcoholic and wants Malawians to think like him…..turning Malawi into a drinking state. He must be removed.

3 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Don’t worry, he will be gone for good in a couple of weeks time.

3 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

Eya munena zowona apoo 🇲🇼🤝

2 hours ago
Nyirenda Tobious
Guest
Nyirenda Tobious

The other ignorant judge called Mwaungulu is to be disciplined too, like his comrade APM. They both have an underating mentality

4 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

Zowonadi chakufikapo

2 hours ago
Ben Phiri Jerusalem University
Guest
Ben Phiri Jerusalem University

Commonwealth of 54 International Nations and their Association of Magistrates and Judges has condemned the President’s Speech criticizing our Constitutional and Supreme Courts decision to nullify the 2019 Election. Shame the President has damaged his local and International legacy and reputation throughout the World. This is NOT THE WAY or in the BEST INTEREST of Malawi. The People of Malawi HAVE ONLY ONE CHOICE to remove this President

4 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

Zowona

2 hours ago
Mwini muzi.
Guest
Mwini muzi.

Palibe nkhani apa! All the arms of government are all equally breaking the constitution when it comes to this nullified elections. Look at the rot in the parliament. The half speaker is breaking the constitution.

4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Have sense when talking.SHAME!

2 hours ago
HARDCORE FEDERALISM SUPPORTER
Guest
HARDCORE FEDERALISM SUPPORTER

Peter Hitler Mutharika is nothing else but a thirty blood sucker vampire that will kill to remain in power. This is the last kick of a dying donkey that doesn’t want to go down alone, but it must take innocent souls with it. This terrorist, Peter Hitler Mutharika, has divided Malawi into tribalism and regionalism. He thinks the Southern region not Malawians is its turn. We fought Kamuzu Banda of his dictatorship and why should we bring another family dynasty that disregard a human life. Enough is enough—this man must step down while we Malawians move away from the Unitary… Read more »

4 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🇲🇼💪🏾

2 hours ago
Prophetic
Guest
Prophetic

Kodi athu munaonengera zithu ku Lilongwe aja Bwanji mukalowa boma muzawapatsa? Commonwealth Bwanji simunayakhure za Ufulu wazamalonda umwe athu amaphwanyira ku Lilongwe, mwadya nawo za simbi KkkkKkkkk Just wait 23 ndi popano mutha osafuna Munthu Koma Mulungu akafuna amakhala wafuna

4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Nanga Billy Mayaya mutamukhapa munamupatsa zingati achitsiru inu?

2 hours ago
Operation Chotsa Mbavaa
Guest
Operation Chotsa Mbavaa

In fact our Judiciary and the Honourable Judges have been very lenient and soft handed in delivering the judgement, and spared you, you mbavaa, because in reality, the judgement could have also included of stripping the mbavaa from the office of the president from 3 Feb, and ordered his arrest as what he tried to do in last election is called electrol fraud and that tantamounts to coup de’tat. He tried to take over power by stealing the votes and rigging the elections. So if I were you, mr apm, I would shut the gob and count my remaining days.… Read more »

4 hours ago
