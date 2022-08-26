Communities along Mozambique, Malawi border urged to coexist, maintain peace

In a bid to strengthen collaboration between Malawi and Mozambique, the communities from Makanjira in Mangochi and Chimbunila district in Mozambique have been urged to maintain peace as they are still await resolution of land demarcation issues.

The call was made during a cross border meeting, which took place on August 25, 2022 at Senior Chief Chala in Chimbunila District, Mozambique.

The Malawian delegation was led by Dr. Raphael Piringu District Commissioner for Mangochi while Salion Santos Gabriel District Commissioner for Chimbunila led the Mozambican team.

Both delegations were comprised officials from District, Police, Health, Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), and traditional leaders.

After the land demarcation saga in Makanjira, the two parties have been having cold wrangles accusing each other of crimes and atrocities.

Land dispute, ill-treatment by police, confiscating of motorcycles by police, border pass, stealing of motorcycles and livestock are some of the concerns raised by both parties.

However, the Malawian community also alleged that sometimes their wives are raped when they go to fetch firewood on Mozambique side.

Speaking to the gathering, Piringu said that both District Commissioners agreed to meet their subordinates and hear their grievances after receiving complaints from their people.

“We are gathered here to ensure that peace and harmony are maintained that’s why I’m requesting traditional leaders and police from both sides to sit down and come up with solutions to the claims” Piringu said.

He also condemned some chiefs who resort into violence whenever they have little misunderstandings against their fellow.

Concurring the same Gabriel pleaded with both sides to stop harbouring criminals. He also encouraged police officers from both countries to conduct joint patrols and work hand in hand for the betterment of their subjects.

In response to the grievances Mangochi Police Officer In-charge Timothy Phiri Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police and Superintendent Joana Natalia Maquichone Commandant for Chimbunile Police Station, assured the gathering to caution their men in uniform and provide maximum security along the borders.

Meanwhile progress meeting has been scheduled in October at Mangochi district and two more District Commissioners from Ngauma and Mandimba in Mozambique will be present, According to Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mangochi Police Station.

