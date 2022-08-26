Over Malawi 200 journos jobs at risk as regulator effects Media houses closure

Media Institute for Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter say over 200 media practitioners may lose their jobs following the revocation of broadcasting licenses for some media institutions by communications regulator, Macra.

Mandy Pondani, Vice Chairperson for MISA Malawi has called on the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) to rescind its decision on the matter to avert loss of jobs of journalists.

This comes as Macra has revoked six licenses of six television stations and 23 radio stations due to delays in payment of annual license fees.

Pondani said the revocation of licence is a violation to media freedom and an infringement to people’s rights to have access to information.

Pondani has challenged Macra to embrace dialogue and negotiation when enforcing its rules and regulations.

In a statement issued this week, Misa Malawi says the continued revocation of broadcasting licences by Macra under the current political administration is washing away the media and democratic gains of the past 29 years. Two notices of enforcement action against non-compliant communication licences that MACRA released on July 14 and 19, 2022 show that, in total, licences for 23 radio stations and six television stations may be revoked by the end of 2022. Since June 2022, MACRA has revoked licences of three television stations and six radio stations over delays to pay annual licence fees. The stations include Rainbow Television, Angaliba Television, Ufulu Television, Angaliba FM, Capital Radio, Sapitwa FM, Joy Radio, Ufulu FM and Galaxy FM.

