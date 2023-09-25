Communities laud Paramount Holdings Limited for improving healthcare delivery at Area 25 HC

Communities surrounding Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe have commended Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) for providing the facility with state-of-the-art equipment in order to improve quality of care for patients.

PHL is a leading agro-producer and farm inputs supplier in Malawi. At the request of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, PHL sourced and donated the equipment and cash to the health facility to enable health workers to provide optimal healthcare to the patients.

Chakwera made the appeal early 2023 after residents from Mgona Township destroyed property at the health centre over a misunderstanding with medical personnel, rendering the facility dysfunctional.

The equipment has revolutionized the delivery of healthcare services at the clinic, which serves residents from Mgona Township, Areas 25, 26, 50 and part of Area 49.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Jane Mkandawire, of Mgona Township, said they are impressed with the quality of care they receive at the clinic.

“The facility is now able to detect and treat diseases, which were previously referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital or Bwaila Hospital in town. That is helping us to save money,” said Mkandawire.

Timothy Nkhoma, who comes from Kuliyani Village, wondered what would happen if PHL did not intervene.

“We have so many companies, but it’s only PHL, which came to our rescue. We are very grateful to this company for demonstrating that it is possible for business entities to partner with the government in improving the quality of life for Malawians,” said Nkhoma.

Meanwhile, PHL management has assured of its continued support to the Government of Malawi and ordinary Malawians during difficult times.

