Community of Sant’ Egidio opens house for street-connected children in Lilongwe

Community of Sant’ Egidio on Tuesday inaugurated a house for street-connected children in Lilongwe City and its environs with an appeal to organizations and people of goodwill to help in uplifting lives of the underprivileged in their communities.

The movement’s international president, Marco Impagllazzo, led the inauguration, which took place in Kachilele Village in the area of Traditional Authority M’bwatalika where the house is located. The house has been named “House of Hope”.

Community of Sant’ Egidio is a global lay Catholic movement working to improve the welfare of the underprivileged people, including the elderly, street children, orphans and prisoners.

In a brief interview with journalists after the ceremony, Impagliazzo implored organizations and people of goodwill to contribute their resources towards creating a nation free of poverty, which he singled out as a major factor fueling the influx of street children across the globe.

“Unlike in Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique, in Malawi, you have peace, which is a prerequisite for the social and economic development of any society. You don’t have to take this peace for granted. You have to work to maintain this peace. Community of Sant’ Egidio is here to support you to maintain this peace,” he said.

Impagliazzo said with the inauguration of the House of Hope, his organization is looking forward to assisting hundreds of street-connected children to get access to various social and educational amenities.

“We already have three street children living in this house already. And we expect more to join us,” he narrated.

Community of Sant’ Egidio responsible for street-connected children, Kondwani Phiri, described the opening of the house as a ‘dream becoming a reality’ for the local community.

Phiri said for a decade, the community has been serving the street-connected children with meals every Wednesday right on the streets.

“But we felt that was not enough. There was no tangible result because once we give them food, off they go to their homes and return tomorrow. So we have been dreaming of opening a house where we could rehabilitate them,” he said, stating that the House of Hope will accommodate 15 children.

Assistant Social Welfare Officer at the Lilongwe District Council, Allan Kessam, disclosed that the population of street-connected children continues to rise in Lilongwe City and other major trading centres surrounding the capital.

Kessam said the opening of the House of Hope will therefore provide a rare opportunity to those willing to go to school to access and enjoy their right to education.

