Super Mheu, a leading manufacturer of nonalcoholic, refreshing and health drink, has expressed commitment to promoting literacy and education through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company’s Marketing Manager, Henry Mbweza, made the remarks when he presented a a cash prize of MK1 million and commemorative Super Maheu t-shirts to winners of the National Spelling Bee Finals Competition and the participating students.

The company has been a long-time supporter of various educational programs and initiatives aimed at empowering young people to develop their skills and achieve their goals.

The National Spelling Bee Finals Competition, one of the most prestigious and coveted titles in the world of spelling, brought together top spellers from across the country to compete for the top prize. The competition was held at Umodzi Park in Lilongwe.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this esteemed competition,” said Mbweza, adding: “We believe that promoting literacy and education is essential for the growth and development of our society. Our company is committed to supporting initiatives that encourage young minds to develop their skills and reach their full potential.”

He thanked Managing Director for the company, Gerald Bowler, for his unweaving support and approval for support the events.

As part of its sponsorship, Super Maheu provided a refreshing selection of its popular Maheu flavors to all participants and attendees at the competition.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of Super Maheu flavorful and healthy drinks that are perfect for quenching thirst and rehydrating after a long day of spelling.

“We are grateful for the support of Super Maheu,” said Andrew Chikho, the Director of the National Spelling Bee. “Their generosity has enabled us to provide an exceptional experience for our participants and spectators alike. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them in future years.”

Super Maheu is a leading manufacturer of refreshing and healthy drink that are enjoyed by people all over the Country. The company is committed to promoting literacy and education through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

