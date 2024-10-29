Compost organic manure, game changer to improve soil health

Environmental experts have emphasized on the need of using compost organic manure to improve soil health as well as crop productivity in the country.

Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA), project coordinator Tamara Mataka highlighted this during a field visit at Chitedze where farmers are turning urban organic wastes into compost manure saying this will help to boost soil fertilities as soil organic matters in the country are below minimum threshold to support crop production.

“When we talk about the right holders, the small scale farmers the reception has been very good because you might wish to agree with me that nowadays we are not only talking about issues of soil health but also these chemical fertilizers have become overall expensive, but these organic fertilizer are very cheap, but also to our stakeholders city councils, the project is trying to minimize the burden of urban organic wastes management and we are working deligently with all these stakeholders to produce better results for the project,” Mataka said.

The project dubbed at “Promoting organic systems of soil improvement to build a lasting economy, possible project” seeks to address food system transformation, improving food availability as well as soil health for the benefit of Malawians.

Chairperson for farmers at Chitedze project area, Kolinto Sadoni said since 2021 they have been practicing farming using organic manure as there has been much improvement in soil health in their area, apart from that they have been selling to earn a living.

CEPA is also working on boosting a long lasting solution through the project as consultations are at an advanced stage to develop better policies with Ministry of Agriculture and Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), to certify small scale farmers wishing to venture into the project that can help to promote good standards in the initiative.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!