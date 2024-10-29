Pay us our gratuities or we will vigil at Capital Hill, retired civil servants warns Govt

Concerned Retired Civil Servants (CRCS) are set to hold a vigil at the Accountant General’s offices in Capital Hill, Lilongwe, beginning on November 4, 2024. This action stems from ongoing frustrations regarding the non-payment of gratuities owed to pensioners.

In a notification letter dated October 24, 2024, and signed by Nellie Mkhumba, Ben Mitochi, and Catherine Bandawo, the group expressed their intention to maintain the vigil until their grievances are addressed. The letter was directed to Lilongwe District Commissioner, Lawford Palani, highlighting the urgency of their situation.

This development follows a breakdown in negotiations after the government failed to honor commitments made during a dialogue session on October 14, 2024. At that meeting, the government had promised to initiate payments on October 21, 2024, yet no payments have been made, leaving many pensioners feeling deceived.

The notification letter reflects the group’s disappointment: “Instead of doing the needful, you have decided to remain quiet and closed your door, not even picking up our phone calls. Concerned Retired Civil Servants were fooled into giving a chance for negotiation, but it has not been appropriated.”

With mounting frustration, the group declared, “We have made an unwavering consensus to hold a vigil on November 4, 2024, until we see visible proof of payment of our gratuities. This time, dialogue shall not be a resolving option; only payment will suffice.”

Previously, during negotiations, the government had committed to disbursing the first K20 billion from a total of K200 billion earmarked for clearing gratuity arrears between October 21, 2024, and March 2025. Furthermore, another meeting was scheduled for October 25, 2024, to further discuss the matter; however, it yielded no results.

Ben Mitochi, the group’s publicity secretary general, lamented the hardships faced by retired civil servants. He emphasized that many are struggling to meet basic needs due to the lack of financial support from their pensions, which the government is yet to release.

In response to ongoing concerns, Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda recently assured the media that plans are underway to clear all arrears owed to retired civil servants. However, the lack of action thus far has led many pensioners to feel abandoned and frustrated by the system that is meant to support them in their later years.

As the vigil approaches, the Concerned Retired Civil Servants are resolute in their demand for justice, seeking not just dialogue, but tangible proof of the government’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations.