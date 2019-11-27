ConCourt dismisses adjournment speculations in Malawi poll case

Landmark presidential elections case hearing resumed Wednesday morning in Lilongwe after an abrupt adjournment on Tuesday without reasons, forcing speculations in various social media platforms.

But lead judge Healey Potani said it was a necessary adjournment, saying court proceedings may be adjourned at any point where it is necessary of the court or parties.

“So there was nothing unusual yesterday about the adjournment and no unusual occurrence for the adjournment,” said Potani.

It is believed the court was adjourned abruptly after one of the judges had sugar levels shot up.

The court continued hearing evidence from Bob Chimkango, the second witness for President Peter Mutharika who is the first respondent in the case by virtue of being the declared winner of the presidential race in the disputed May 21 Tripartite Elections.

On Tuesday, he told the court that he was involved in partisan politics during the May 21 elections when he worked as a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) roving monitor despite being a public officer.

Chimkango works as company secretary for Malawi Housing Corporation.

The petitioners, UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, have been challenging results citing irregularities, but Mbeta also beamed on the screen a duplicate tally sheet on which only two signatures were used but the results indicated that Chilima was the leading candidate.

The five-judge panel comprising Ivy Kamanga, Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise indicated it would conclude hearing the matter on December 6 and thereafter have about 45 days to deliver its verdict.

