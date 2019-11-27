Apostle Chitheka set for a live concert in Blantyre

Wakale and Yesu Nyansadabuza CD and DVD by Apostle Chitheka Louis. Gospel music lovers in the commercial city of Blantyre, will on Saturday 30th of November flock to victoria Hotel to witness the official launch of bothandCD and DVD by Apostle Chitheka Louis.

In an interview, Apostle Chitheka told Nyasatimes that people should expect great worship night full of wonders as people who will need special prayers will also be attended helped.

She said all the preparations for the show are done and that she is currently immersed in massive rehearsals in order to dish out the best.

“I am very prepared to give the people what they deserve in as far as worship music live performances are concerned, they should expect nothing but high standard performances.

“This is not an ordinary show but the coming together of people to worship and experience God in action, considering that I have been behind the scenes for a long time, I am getting back on stage with energy and special anointing. We have been having series of practices just to have the best performance,” she said.

According to Chitheka, People should expect to encounter the joy, peace, and hope in the atmosphere of praise and worship to the God almighty.

The three hours event is expected to take place from 7 to 10 o’clock in the evening and the tickets are currently selling at K5000 standard and K10000 VIP in various places including PC Merchants opposite Jack Shoppers in Blantyre and Steers total felling station.

Spicing up the event will be Faith Mussa, great worshiper from DRC Congo, Chitheka Louis daughters and Chitheka family reunion and they will be backed by Dynamics Band.

