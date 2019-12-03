ConCourt throws out MEC objections over witness

The Constitutional Court sitting in Lilongwe has thrown out objection applications by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) not to allow Lazarus Chakwera legal team to cross examine MEC witness Hensley Munkhondia.

The court also ruled in favour of UTM application to use tables during the cross examination of Munkhondia which was earlier objected to by the MEC lawyers.

MEC lawyer Tamando Chokotho argued that UTM just wanted to bring to the court additional evidence through the back door which he said was wrong.

He also told the court that UTM wanted to cross examine the witness on issues that were not in their petition.

But Judge Mike Tembo said cross examination of a witness is not limited to the petition but can get into other areas of witness’ sworn statement.

The court has also allowed the Malawi Congress Party to use their amended checklist that they filed on November 13, 2019 in cross examining Munkhondia.

