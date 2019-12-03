All set for Generation of Worshipers night: Ethel Kamwendo and Apostle Chitheka to perform

As a way of raising funds for their various initiatives, Generation for Worshipers group has organized a night of worship scheduled to take place on Saturday, December, 7 2019 at Hotel Victoria in the commercial city of Blantyre where Apostle Chitheka, Ethel Kamwendo and Sam Maliza are on the menu to perform.

Generation of Worshippers is an interdenominational group with praise teams from different churches across the country and every year they are involved in charitable activities including visiting hospitals and prisons to pray for the seek and giving hope to the hopeless.

Apart from that,they also hold worship sessions and praise afternoon sessions as such they need more resources to keep moving forward thus the fundraising.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Protocol chairperson Richard Mandala said all is set and people should expect a night filled with the holy spirit where the sick will also be healed in Jesus name.

“It will be a powerful night, people should expect an encounter with God. All they need to do is to come ready to receive. Remember, worship moves God. When you look at our line up we have very powerful worshippers.

“It will be an amazing night. And Generation of worshippers is ready to usher people into worship,the event will start at 6:30 pm till 11 pm, we will also spare time to pray for the sick and our country,” he said.

According to Mandala,tickets for the event are currently on sale in various places in Blantyre including steers,spectrum communication (Limbe) and Cindy promotions (opposite odd nandos) and they are pegged at K5000 each while at the door people will have to pay K7000.

He said being the group that accommodates any praise teams in the country,they are still welcoming members only when they have blessings from their respective churches.

The group is therefore also looking for sponsors and well wishers to assist them financially so that they could achieve their set goals and bring back lost souls in various communities while preaching the gospel locally and even on the international scene.

Confirming her presence during the event, Ethel Kamwendo said people should attend the event in large numbers saying they will both meet their spiritual needs and enjoy the soothing music.

“I am more than ready to give out the best performance, people should come in large numbers and experience the holy spirit,they will not be the same when returning to their homes,” she said

Generation of Worshippers is a group full of prayers warriors that focuses on providing a platform of praise and worship teams to impact the generations, and train them experiencing God’s presence in the act of praise and worship and that their vision is to raise the generation of worshippers enrich with passion to worship God in spirit and in truth,within and beyond the boarders.

