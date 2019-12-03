Chazama, Khwauli appointed diplomats: DPP directors get Malawi foreign mission posts

Two ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) directors have been appointed to head the country’s foreign missions in South Africa and Ethiopia as well as the African Union.

DPP’s director of political Affairs Khwauli Msiska who failed in the May 21 parliamentary elections is heading to South Africa where he will be High Commissioner.

Khwauli Msiska is known for moving ‘Open Terms Bill’ which could have allowed former president Bakili Muluzi to seek another term in 2004 but the piece of legislation was defeated in Parliament.

Director of Women in the DPP Cecelia Chadzama will now be Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara says in a statement Chimango Chirwa who was head of Malawi mission in Ethiopia has been recalled and will now take up a new position in the public service.

