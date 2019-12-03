Seasoned banker Madinga returns to Standard Bank of Malawi from NBS

A seasoned banker Phillip Madinga has returned to Standard Bank of Malawi where he will now be Head of Personal and Business Banking.

Standard Bank chief executive officer William le Roux has since welcomed back Madinga who returns from NBS Bank plc where he was chief commercial officer.

“Phillip has a wealth of experience in various financial institutions in Malawi and we look forward to benefitting from his many years in the industry and the wide span of knowledge he has accumulated,” says le Roux.

Before joining NBS Bank plc , Madinga made a surprise resignation from FMB Bank plc where he was Group General Manager for Corporate and Commercial Banking.

He is a former Managing Director at FDH bank before moving to FMB Bank and then NBS Bank plc.

Madinga holds a bachelor of Social Science, Economics from the University of Malawi, bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) from Stellenbosch Business School and a Master of Business Administration from University of Stellenbosch Business School.

