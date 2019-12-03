Kazako hits at ministers over useless ‘familiarisation tours’

Private-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) managing director Gospel Kazako has hit at Information ministers over their routine familiarization tours to media houses which fail to solve problems the news organisations face in the country.

Kazako said this when Information minister Mark Botomani, who is also government spokesman, visited Zodiak offices in Lilongwe.

“They always come here, read almost similar speeches, get almost similar challenges we face, they go back to their offices, nothing is done,” said Kazako as Botomani looked on.

Kazako said media managers take advantage of such visits to tell the ministers a litany of problems with the hope that the government would solve them to no avail.

But Botomani assured Kazako said his visit would be different.

“When we go back, we will look back into our notes to see the challenges and we will deal with the challenges we can,” he said.

Among others, media houses want the government to scrap off exorbitant taxes on media equipment.

