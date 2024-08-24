Confident Chithyola says: “Come September, we will successfully implement the ECF programme.”

Fresh from India where he has successfully negotiated a debt restricturing deal with Indian banks that Malawi owes, Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola says he acknowledges the issues raised by Honourable Eric Meyer as pertinent; however, government is already addressing those issues and come September Malawi will successfully unlock second tranche of IMF funding, under ECF, and keep the country on the path of economic recovery.

In an interview with the media yesterday, Meyer—who is the US Department of Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa and the Middle East—said the US government is worried about Malawi’s failure to deliver on commitments necessary to unlock second tranche of IMF funding and keep the country on the path of economic recovery.

Meyer noted that there have been delays by Malawian authorities in reaching an agreement on necessary debt restructuring with some of Malawi’s international creditors and also ballooning of the expenditures. These and many others, according to Meyer, has been further complicated by deals that Malawi is pursuing with some investors that could undermine Malawi’s agreements with the IMF and bilateral creditors.

However, Chithyola, in his response, has given detailed information with regards to what government is doing on: improving under collection at Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), on ballooning of public expenditure, on debt restructuring, on investments that would undermine ECF programmes and, also, on policies that needs intervention of the National Assembly.

On under collection by MRA

We understand that there is under collection at MRA which is affecting the implementing of the program. As a ready measure, Malawi government has just appointed the commissioner general who is going to facilitate for the collection of the same, but we need to also understand that the business environment in this country is contributing towards under collection.

On ballooning of expenditure

The issues about ballooning expenditure are real but also justifiable in the sense that as in the government we need to meet the social obligation. We need to procure fuel in this country, if the county runs dry that will be a very big challenge. We need to also procure medical supplies in this country, if you look at some of the expenditures those are falling under social obligations that we cannot do without.

On forex management

We reducing the forex expenditure but also at the same time building our forex reserves that is a positive progress that we’ve made.

On debt restructuring

In terms of debt structure, we are just we are just landing in this country today from Indian where we met the Indian bank discussing the very issues of debt structure. In the week to come we will be heading to china to discuss with the China banks on the same issues. Remember, we are also engaging other creditors for us to reach an agreement in terms of debt restructuring that we are progressing well.

On investment that would conflict ECF programme

The issues about investments that cause a challenge to implementation of this years’ programme. Please remember that of the investments are not liabilities; they are investments that are potentially aiming at generating forex into this country through value addition but also increased exports, so we believed that if we are to do all this in the weeks to come we will be able to successfully to pass through this first reviews that are scheduled to be done in September.

On legislative policies

I would like to also make mention that some of the issues and conditions required intervention of the National Assembly. The Parliament will be meeting starting from Monday and those issues that are touching on pieces of legislation that will be brought before Parliament for debate and also agreeing on how best we can move forward.

Conclusion

So we are very optimistic as government that will remain on track and that come September we will successfully implement the ECF program

