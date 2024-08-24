FDH Bank Cup final on September 1- As Moyale’s Emmanuel Allan awaits golden boot accolade

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the date and venue for the 2024 FDH Bank Cup final. The final involving defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and non-super league side Blue Eagles will take place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on 1st September, 2024 and will kick off at 15:00 hours.

According to FAM Media, this is the third time that the iconic venue will host the FDH Bank Cup final after the 2023 edition where Bullets beat MAFCO 3-0 and the inaugural edition in 2021 when Silver Strikers secured a 2 nil win over Ekwendeni Hammers, now Mzuzu City Hammers.

FAM Competitions and Communication Director, Gomezgani Zakazaka, told the local media that fans should expect an electrifying final.

“We are thrilled to bring the FDH Bank Cup final back to BNS. We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final which will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on Television and Radio.

“In conjunction with sponsors FDH Bank PLC, we remain dedicated to providing fans with unforgettable experiences and creating lasting memories.

“The FDH Bank Cup remains a hallmark event in Malawian football, the tournament’s enduring spirit of David-versus-Goliath encounters has brought to life a level of football pride and comradery for both players and supporters as for the second time in the history of the competition, we have an non-league side in the final,” explained Zakazaka.

Meanwhile, one interesting fact about this tournament this year is that Moyale Barracks Football Club goal poacher, Emmanuel Allan, will get the golden boot accolade although his team was eliminated in the semi final at the same venue by FCB Nyasa Times with a 3-1 margin. It is very clear that no player in the final will manage to score more goals to reach the 9 goal tally that Emmanuel Allan is enjoying at the moment.

Allan commenced the golden boot chase in the round of 32 when he completed a haul (scored four goals) when his side walloped Chintheche United 7-1 on Sunday, 7th July, 2024 at Mzuzu Stadium.

He went on to score a hat trick on Sunday, 21st July, 2024 when Moyale Barracks eliminated MMF Marine by 4 goals to 1 in the round of 16 at Mzuzu Stadium before scoring a single goal in their 2-1 quarter final victory against Lube Masters on Saturday, 3rd August, 2024 at the same venue.

Allan finished his chase at Bingu National Stadium on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 when he scored another single goal taking his tally to nine in a semi final match which his side lost by 3 goals to 1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times regarding his success in the tournament, Allan said this will be the first time for him to be a golden boot winner in a big competition like this one.

“I think it’s true that it will be difficult for another player to reach nine goals after the final. I’m so excited because this is the first time that I can get such an accolade at top level.

“My secret was simply hard work and utilising the chances that came for me. I will always remember this year’s edition of the FDH Bank Cup because as I have said already, this will be the first time to win an award in this tournament. I should also thank my coaches for giving me chance to play in each and every game in this tournament,” remarked Allan.

The FDH Bank Cup was introduced in Malawi in 2021

