Cases of Amwenye abductions continues to rise: CCEDI irked, writes Speaker to summon IG to explain

Between 2021 to date, there have been over four reported cases of abduction involving Malawians of Asian origin—a serious security issue which has forced Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) to write Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani to invoke her powers to commission a joint parliamentary committee to conduct a public inquiry that will help Malawians exercise their right to know what is happening with the country’s security system.

CCEDI also wants the joint committee—notably Trade and Industry committee, as well as the Defense and Security committee—to summon the current Inspector General (IG) of the MPS, Madam Merlyn Yolamu to explain to the nation on whether she is in control of the country’s security system, including giving an explanation on the apparent security breakdown in the country.

In a letter, dated 22nd August 2024, signed by CCEDI executive director Sylvestre Namiwa and duly received by Gotani’s personal assistant Grace Nyirenda, CCEDI says their concern has been sparked by government inaction on a recent case involving a 26-year old business person, a British national of Indian descent, Mr. Muhammad Kasiman who was abducted around 2pm on his way back to the office from Falls Estate (Area 1) Mosque in Lilongwe.

“The nation got an assurance from the Lilongwe Police that they were on top of things, only to be told later by the same police, that Mr. Kasiman was released on Saturday night, July 27, 2024 without further details and arrests,” he said, adding that almost a month down the line, there is no official statement from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) let alone the family nor the survivor.

Namiwa adds that at the pick of shock and despair, Malawians were relieved to read an article that went viral on social media, purportedly quoting the Homeland Security Minister, Hon Ken Zikhale Ng’oma who vowed to leave no stone unturned in investigating the series of abductions targeting the Asian Community in Malawi.

However, despite the assurances nothing has been done so far.

“Today, Malawians are living in fear, since abduction allegation remains a serious security concern globally, and to make matters worse this recent case involved a foreign national and a businessperson.

“Simply put, the deafening silence from the authorities is creating fear and panic among Malawians, over and above that it has the potential to scare potential and existing investors, thereby threatening attempts to recover the ailing economy and create the much needed jobs among the youth,” he said.

He also observes that, this far, one wonders if Malawi is a safer place to live in or let alone do business.

“Why do our police seem not interested in these serious security concerns? Is it a question of incompetence or utter negligence? Was ransom paid in all these cases? Are these cases a result of business deals gone sour?” he notes.

This is the fourth abduction case involving the Asian Community. A simple internet search will show that in 2021 we had two reported cases; Tariq Noorani and Faizal Aboo, while a 3year-old boy Aaraf Kapadia was also abducted in June 2022.

There hasn’t been any immediate reaction from the office of the Speaker.

But this is a developing story and we will keep you updated.

