Confirmed Ntcheu head-on collision death toll at 13

October 4, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

At least 13  people are confirmed to have been killed  while several others have sustained serious injuries following a car fatality in Ntcheu district on Friday.

The Ntcheu fatality

Ntcheu police publicist,  Hastings Chigaru,  said the head-on crash which involved a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number DZ 7042 and a bus belonging to Tam-Tam Bus company registration number CP 7920,  occurred at Mlanda Trading Center in the district.

“The minibus was coming from Dedza heading to Ntcheu and upon arrival at Mlanda trading center due to reasons yet to be established it collided with the Tam-Tam bus which was coming from Ntcheu,” said Chigaru.

He added: “With the impact,  7 men and 6 women in which one of them is a minibus driver were pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza district hospital where the injured passages are receiving treatment.”

Chigaru said police is still investigating the matter for more details.

