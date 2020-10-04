Nthakomwa launches by-election campaign with K1 million women revolving fund in Karonga Central

An independent candidate for Karonga Central Constituency in the forth coming Parliamentary by-election MaryFlorence Shackie Nthakomwa started her campaign trail with a colourful launch at Chinsogholo ground, Lupembe area with a K1 million women revolving fund loan aimed at empowering women economically.

Speaking during the launch, guest of honour South Katakwe Mfune told a mammoth crowd that defied the scorching sun to come and witness the event that a woman is better placed to know challenges that people go through in their day to day lives, saying that is why Nthakomwa continued with her ambitions to represent people of Karonga Central Constituency.

Said Mfune: Women are sources of good things. Right from birth they know our challenges and needs. We need portable water, we need food, we need electricity, education, health facilities equipped with essential drugs and enough workforce. The answer is Nthakomwa.

On her part, Northern Region Women Forum womens rights coordinator Tiwonge Gondwe whose institution promotes women in decision making positions who traveled from Rumphi to drum up support for Nthakomwa challenged women to use their numerical advantage to vote large numbers for their fellow women to embrace socio economic change.

“Statistics indicates that we women are in large numbers. Therefore, if each and every one of you vote for Nthakomwa, she will carry a day and continue from where she has begun today. The establishment of this K1 million revolving fund is something that will change significantly your lives. Now, for the sake of sustainability, go and vote for her on November 10, Gondwe said.

Gondwe further warned the electorates to avoid voting for the same people over and over again, saying, You have tried the rest, it is now time for you to try the best if you want a vibrant health and education systems in your area.

Halliet Sichali one of the first beneficiary of the revolving fund from Nkhomo village was all smiles when interviewed, saying she will diversify from beer business to fretters making.

In an interview, Nthakomwa said the launch signifies her commitment to serving people in various ways to uplift their socio economic status, saying a number of women and the youth have nothing to do bring money in their pockets.

She said: I decided to launch my campaign in this way to send a message to the doubting Thomases about my candidature. I am here for serious business. I want to economically empower my fellow women, youth through revolving fund and develop the area in so many ways once am elected.

The launch was spiced up by football and netball matches involving Mbawa and Mlamba Football Clubs and Usisya and Movers netball teams whereby Mlamba won by a goal to nil and got K15, 000 and Usisya went home with K8, 000 for beating Movers with 13 baskets to 8.

