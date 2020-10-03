Court grants injunction to Nankhumwa camp stopping DPP expulsions

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted an injunction to leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, treasurer general Jappie Mhango and Mulanje West legislator Yusuf Nthenda, stopping the DPP from expelling them from the party and their positions.

The lawyer for the four, Gilbert Khonyongwa has confirmed that the

four sought an injunction because they feel their firing was unprocedural and that it violates his clients’ right to freedom of opinion.

The four were expelled at the former president Peter Mutharika’s retirement home in Mangochi.

He said now the four can continue to political rallies or meeting in the name of DPP.

The four can also use the party emblems or convene any meeting in the name of the party.

The injunction also stops the DPP from proceeding with the election of a Leader of Opposition.

University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri warned that DPP was headed for disaster if the leadership does not properly look into the issues.

